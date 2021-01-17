5 WWE Superstars who want to fight Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of WWE's most intimidating and fearsome wrestlers in the history of the company. His physicality, his presence and his in-ring ability make the "Beast" simply terrifying.

Lesnar is one of the few wrestlers who can pick and choose when he wants to appear for the company. His part-time schedule makes him an attraction and a massive draw for WWE.

The "Beast Incarnate" hasn't been seen since WrestleMania 36 when he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. But with the Royal Rumble right around the corner, there is no better time for the "Conqueror" to return. When Lesnar does come back to WWE, there is no shortage of opponents wanting to step up and take on the former champion.

Beating Brock Lesnar would be a major career-making moment for whoever vanquishes the "Beast". In this article, we look at five WWE Superstars who want to fight Brock Lesnar.

#5 Bobby Lashley wants to fight Brock Lesnar

Bobby Lashley vs Brock Lesnar is a match many fans have been waiting for

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley have never gone one-on-one in a WWE ring, which is a crime against wrestling and a disservice to fans all over the world.

A clash between the "Beast" and the "Destroyer" would be a feast for the eyes. Both are legitimate fighters with serious MMA credentials, which would create the perfect "worked shoot" type of match that would be an unpredictable and violent affair. Because of each fighter's attributes, Lashley and Lesnar's battle has long been on the list of dream matches for many fans.

But longtime fans are not the only ones who want to see these two behemoths go at it in the squared circle. The "Almighty" Bobby Lashley also wants to take on the "Beast Incarnate". The current United States Champion took to Twitter to answer a fan who expressed their desire to see Lashley and Lesnar have a match.

Lashley replied to the tweet saying:

"Once I'm done taking out this Brock wannabe, as I've said for YEARS, I'll take Lesnar whenever, wherever."

In the reply, Lashley declares that he has wanted to fight Brock Lesnar for years. Hopefully, the WWE Universe gets to witness an epic battle of the beasts when Lesnar returns.