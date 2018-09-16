5 WWE Wrestlers Who Are Related to Each Other in Real-life

WWE is a global sports entertainment brand that is viewed by millions of people around the world. Although most the things that occurs are scripted, there are still many WWE superstars and legends that share a legitimate relationship in real-life. Several wrestling families have performed in WWE, such as the Hart Family and the Anoa'i family. There are multiple superstars that are widely known as being legititmate relatives and siblings, such as Roman Reigns and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson who are cousins, Roman Reigns and The Usos, who are also cousins, Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas, and many more.

WWE has acknowledged some of their superstars as real-life relatives but others, for the sake of their gimmick, were left out and may not be publicly acknowledged by the company anytime soon. Some of these superstars have competed together as tag teams, while others prefer to have a singles run on their own. There are also other superstars who are kayfabe siblings, even though in reality they have no relation to each other, such as The Undertaker and Kane and The Dudley Boys.

There might also be some superstars on this list that you never knew were related. Only real-life relatives are mentioned on this list. Here are 5 WWE Superstars that are related in real-life:

5. Cody Rhodes is The Shockmaster's nephew

Former WWE superstar Cody Rhodes is the nephew of Fred Ottman, a retired professional wrestler better known as The Shockmaster, one of the worst and most embarrassing character to ever step foot in WCW. He didn't enjoy a successful run in the company, but as The Shockmaster, he will never be forgotten. Ottman also competed in WWE from 1989 to 1993 as Tugboat and Typhoon.

He is Cody’s uncle by marriage to his mother’s sister, making him one of the current NWA Worlds Champion's relative. Uncle Fred is a pro-wrestling veteran who achieved everlasting infamy as The Shockmaster in his days in the now defunct WCW. As Typhoon, he won the WWE Tag Team Championships with Earthquake as The Natural Disasters before leaving for WCW.

