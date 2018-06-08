5 WWE Superstars who are still undefeated in 2018

One person is on an incredible 18-match winning streak this year!

Brock Lesnar has won all three of his televised matches in 2018

In a recent article, we trawled through the record books and found out that six WWE Superstars are yet to win a match in 2018, with a surprise name topping the list of defeats ahead of Curt Hawkins.

This week, we decided to do some more research, thanks to data obtained from profightdb.com, to see how many main-roster performers haven’t lost a single match yet this year – and it’s fair to say we were very surprised by the results.

So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who haven’t lost any televised matches on the main roster since the beginning of the year.

Disclaimer: If somebody lost a match in NXT earlier in the year, that’s fine. The results in this article are only based on the outcome of matches that took place on the main roster (Raw, SmackDown Live, 205 Live and Main Event).

#5 Ronda Rousey (1 win)

One match, one victory!

Okay, it’s only one match, but the stats don’t lie and the current numbers tell us that Ronda Rousey is undefeated in 2018.

The former UFC champ won her one and only televised match to date as a WWE Superstar, teaming with Kurt Angle to defeat Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34, and she will take part in her first PPV singles match when she challenges Nia Jax for the Raw Women’s Championship at Money In The Bank.

If we’re being super kind with the 'undefeated' status, like WWE was with Asuka (she lost a Battle Royal in NXT), then you could argue that Kurt, Primo Colon and Shane McMahon are also undefeated in 2018.

The three men have competed in Battle Royals/Royal Rumbles this year and failed to win, but they have each won one singles match this year and still haven't been pinned or submitted.