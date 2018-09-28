5 WWE superstars who are surprisingly friends outside of the company

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.40K // 28 Sep 2018, 00:49 IST

The wrestling world has thrown together some interesting friendships

Wrestling can be a toxic environment and the last week has shown that sometimes accidents happen in the ring that can cause problems between wrestlers and these issues can last for a number of years. There will always be people in every workplace that don't like each other, but it appears that there are a number of stars who are unexpected friends outside of WWE as well.

WWE superstars spend more than 300 days a year on the road which means that much of the time they will need their friends around them because some wrestlers become homesick if they aren't used to the consistent traveling. Whilst many relationships have been formed through convenience over the past few years, there are also many friendships that have been formed on the road between some of the most surprising names.

#5 Finn Balor and Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are close friends outside of WWE

Seth Rollins and Finn Balor have worked together on WWE TV a number of times over the past few years, but the most memorable match between the two men came back at SummerSlam 2016 when Balor injured his shoulder and was forced to relinquish the Universal Championship.

It was thought that Balor blamed Rollins for his injury when in fact Rollins injured himself a few months later and the two men went on to attend rehab at the same time and even spent Valentine's Day together attempting to rehabilitate their injuries.

Balor and Rollins have been partners and enemies on WWE TV over the past few years, but off-screen they are close friends and have been pictured numerous times travelling together as well.

