5 WWE Superstars Who Can Be Drafted to a Different Brand in WWE Draft 2021

WWE Draft 2021 will take place on the 1st and 4th October when superstars will switch brands for good. With its reputation for shaking things up, the annual WWE Draft never disappoints.

There are many superstars who are having a bad run on the brands they're in and would be much better off switching brands. We have listed five WWE superstars who are most likely to switch brands in WWE Draft 2021.

#5 Cesaro

On Smackdown, Cesaro has had a hit-and-miss performance and needs a drastic change. It's possible for him to get the push he desperately needs by moving to RAW.

The Blue Brand doesn't use Cesaro on a regular basis. With the win at Wrestlemania 37, he reached the pinnacle during his feud with Seth Rollins. The backlash later featured him facing Roman Reigns. However, a sudden abrupt stop to his push happened after losing to the tribal chief.

Cesaro has not had a successful storyline since. We saw his stocks plunge dramatically. He's in dire need of something meaningful, which could happen by moving him to RAW in the upcoming WWE Draft 2021.

Edited by Abhinav Singh