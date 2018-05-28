5 WWE superstars who could be close to retirement

Father time is unbeaten.

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 28 May 2018, 23:38 IST

Are we close to the end?

The life of a WWE superstar is a stressful one, and while independent wrestlers also experience many trials and tribulations on the road, it pales in comparison to what the main roster stars in WWE have to endure.

Obviously, they enjoy the experience for the most part, given how hard they’ve worked to get there, but as fans, we all need to remember that these guys and girls put their bodies on the line night in and night out.

So then, it can’t come as much of a surprise that a handful of Raw and SmackDown Live stars could be on the verge of retirement.

We can’t know for sure whether or not they’re thinking about hanging up their boots, but when you consider the variables at play, they’re probably at the top of the list when it comes to the likelihood of it happening.

With that being said, here are five WWE superstars who could be close to retirement.

#1 Mickie James

Mickie James has been great

Mickie James has been in the spotlight for well over a decade now, dating back to when she won the Women’s Championship from Trish Stratus.

Over time, James has developed into one of the most well-rounded competitors we’ve ever seen in the women’s division, and she’s been a welcome member of the recent revolution on both Raw and SmackDown Live. However, recently, she hasn’t exactly had the best booking.

While she’s still being featured in high profile matches, it doesn’t feel like WWE is utilising her all too well from a storyline perspective.

There’s every chance that we’re being overdramatic here, but we’d just like to see her being given a little more creative freedom.

When it comes to her future, it seems as if she’s done pretty much everything she could’ve wanted to in WWE, and given that she’s moving towards 40 and is a mother, her retirement could come sooner rather than later.