5 WWE Superstars who could be moved to NXT in the upcoming 2019 Draft

Finn Balor is a former NXT and Universal Champion, but moving to the yellow brand could be the best choice for him.

Later this month, WWE NXT will see a major change when the show relaunches on the USA Network. Not only that, but the Black and Gold Brand will also be extended to two hours long, and there have been rumors of stars from RAW and SmackDown being moved to the show.

Though some could see being moved to NXT as a downgrade, there are plenty of Superstars who could benefit from the change of pace. Here are five WWE main roster Superstars who could be moved to NXT in the rumored upcoming WWE draft.

#5 Finn Balor

Moving Balor back to NXT could be a breath of fresh air for the Irishma

NXT is WWE's developmental brand, where the show hones the next generation of Superstars, and their have been fewer success stories bigger than Finn Balor. Joining the company in 2014, Balor would become the NXT Champion the following year, and holds the record as the longest champion of all time.

Being called to the main roster in 2016, Balor would become the first ever Universal Champion at SummerSlam, only to be forced to forfeit the title a day later due to injury. Since his return, the former main eventer has been relegated to the mid-card, holding the Intercontinental title twice in fun but forgettable stints.

After losing to the Fiend Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam earlier this year, Balor could make a huge return if he was to go back to NXT. Returning to the Black and Gold Brand would instantly give the Irishman a ton of possibilities, including a heel turn or maybe another reign as NXT Champion. Given his reception at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool earlier this year, it's clear that Balor could be a big fish in NXT, as opposed to his current spot on RAW.

