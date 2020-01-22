5 WWE Superstars who could join Seth Rollins' group

Who could be next to join Seth Rollins and his group?

Seth Rollins has heralded in a new era on Monday Night Raw and has found quite a few loyal disciples in the process. Rollins even found an unlikely ally in Buddy Murphy, who joined the group last week and helped take out The Big Show. Murphy and Rollins then went on to win the tag team titles which only proved how highly WWE views this group.

With that being said and rumors speculating that another Superstar will be joining Rollins, AOP and Buddy Murphy, here are the five likeliest candidates to do so. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us who you think will join The Monday Night Messiah.

#5. Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan would be a neat addition to Seth Rollins' faction.

Liv Morgan returned to Monday Night Raw as Lana's secret lover and while many thought that this revelation would be big for her character, it didn't really end up that way. In fact, Morgan has been used sparsely on television since then and got handed a brutal loss at the end of last week's edition of RAW.

Of course she was in a mixed tag team match with Rusev and didn't take the deciding fall herself, but she is still very much floating in limbo when it comes to her character. With that being said and her promos being fiery enough to maybe make her a heel, why not go for broke and have her join Seth Rollins' new faction?

At least that way, Liv Morgan can benefit from a prime time spot, the faction can incorporate female storylines and it opens the door to a lot of other possibilities as well. The point is, Morgan has potential, but that potential is not going to be realized in the Lana/Bobby Lashley storyline,which is why WWE needs to do something else with her.

