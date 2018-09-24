Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE Superstars Who Could Make A Shock Return At WWE Super Show-Down

Abid Khan
24 Sep 2018

Will
Will WWE shock us again

While Monday Night Raw will hype things tonight by advancing the narrative for Super Show-Down, WWE could be planning something incredible for this gigantic event in Australia.

Considering how they have been surprisingly good with PPV's nowadays, with SummerSlam and Hell in a Cell, both knocking out of the park with incredible performances, something of such stature is also expected for Super Show-Down.

With the Undertaker's clash with Triple H being advertised as the most significant clash of the evening, the company might be planning some more surprises for the night.

Well, the rumors that are floating all throughout the wrestling industry suggest that WWE is keen on doing more events of such magnitude, and with loads of money available on the table, they just might shock the audience by bringing some more additions to the event.

So, without further ado, let's dive deep and predict the 5 WWE superstars who could make a shock return at WWE Super Show-Down.

#1 Kurt Angle

The Olymp
The Olympic Gold Medalist is rumored to return

With Baron Corbin fulfilling his duties as the Acting General Manager of Raw, the Olympic Gold Medalist has been allowed some time-off before he hits our screens once again.

Since the rumors are reporting that Kurt Angle could be making a full-time in-ring return, he's more likely to feud with the Lone Wolf for a massive Survivor Series match.

WWE's idea to sell the Super Show-Down by making it more news-worthy could coerce the former WWE Champion to return to the squared circle and shock the world.

It's about time that Angle laces up his boots yet again and drive the crowd in Australia mad with his intensity, intelligence and integrity.




