WWE Rumor Mill: WWE considering dream match for Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel?

Phillipa Marie // 21 Sep 2018, 19:29 IST

Rey Mysterio could face Shinsuke Nakamura at Crown Jewel

What's the story?

Rey Mysterio has reportedly signed a new two-year contract with WWE and the company could be thinking of bringing him back in the best possible way at Crown Jewel.

In case you didn't know...

There were reports earlier this week that Mysterio had put pen to paper when it comes to a new deal with WWE and the company was looking to introduce him back to the WWE Universe as soon as possible with many outlets looking at September 24th as the possible date for his return.

Mysterio is one of the characters on WWE2K19 which launches on October 9th, so it's thought that The Master of the 619 would have to be back working on WWE TV at this point if the company is hoping to promote the game around him.

The heart of the matter

Events for WWE are coming thick and fast right now and the most recent show to be unveiled by the company is November's Crown Jewel show live from Saudi Arabia which is already set to see The Brothers of Destruction reunite to take on Triple H and Shawn Michaels as well as a huge triple threat match between Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

RingSideNews recently released an exclusive report that states that the company could be looking at Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura at Crown Jewel in what could be a dream match. Mysterio is reported to be returning to WWE TV next week which gives him ample time to build a match with the current United States Champion.

What's next?

It remains to be seen as to whether or not Mysterio will return next week on Raw, but the only way WWE could set up this match from a Raw return would be if Mysterio is made brand exclusive and also appears on SmackDown Live.

Would you like to see Rey Mysterio vs Shinsuke Nakamura in Saudi Arabia? Have your say in the comments section below...