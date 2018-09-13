5 WWE Superstars who could replace Henry Cavill as Superman

Daniel Wood FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.79K // 13 Sep 2018, 16:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Two of the WWE's top contenders for the Superman role

There are reports that Warner Brothers and Henry Cavill have parted ways, which means that he will no longer be playing Superman in the film studio's extended DC comic universe. This has left the studio with the tricky proposition of finding themselves a new Superman.

However, I'm here to make this decision much easier for them because whilst they might be looking at other Hollywood actors I think they should look towards the WWE roster to cast the next Superman!

After all, we all know that WWE is the home to several of the world's best actors and actresses, such as The Miz who is the star of his own Hollywood film franchise in his spare time! Whilst I don't think the Miz is a good fit for this particular heroic role, there's no denying that there are some Superstars within the WWE that would be a good fit for Superman

So, lets take a look at the top five WWE Superstars who could replace Henry Cavill as the iconic superhero.

#5 John Cena

John Cena taking down one of the WWE's super villains!

Lets get the obvious one out of the way. John Cena is one of the most popular and most successful WWE Superstars of all time, and a guaranteed future Hall of Famer. Basically there's a reason why people call him Super Cena!

Which is exactly why the sixteen-time WWE World Champion would be the perfect fit as the next Superman for Warner Brothers. But if you're not convinced, let me run down the positives.

He already has acting experience starring in 'Ferdinand' and 'Blockers'. He certainly looks the part, especially recently as his muscles are huger than ever! Finally, his six moves of doom will be enough to take down any super-villain. Lex Luthor better look out for that Lightning Fist!

1 / 5 NEXT