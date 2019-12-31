5 WWE Superstars who could return from injury ahead of the 2020 Royal Rumble

Phillipa Marie

Dec 31, 2019

There are a number of WWE Superstars who could return ahead of the Royal Rumble

While the Royal Rumble has become known for surprise returns over the years, there are a number of Superstars who could be targeting the event for return from injury, or even targeting the episodes of RAW and SmackDown ahead of the show that mark the beginning of the Road To WrestleMania.

The next four months are easily the most exciting on the wrestling calendar, as the plans for WrestleMania 36 become clearer to the WWE Universe. The Royal Rumble is easily the pay-per-view many wrestlers want to be part of, but in order to stake their claim and look to win the career-defining match, some Superstars will be looking to return much sooner than the 30-man over the top rope battle royal.

Here are just five WWE Superstars who could be looking to make their return to the company ahead of the 2020 Royal Rumble on January 26th.

#5. Nia Jax

Nia Jax hasn't been seen on WWE TV since WrestleMania

Nia Jax has been missing from WWE TV ever since she and Tamina came up short in their quest to win Women's Tag Team Championship gold at WrestleMania. Following the show, Jax revealed that she wrestled the match with no ACLs and has since undergone surgery to fix her injuries.

In recent weeks, the former Women's Champion has uploaded videos on her Instagram page where she has shown that she has been back training in the ring and is looking ready for a return. Her current return date is set for January 2020, so it will be interesting to see if she returns before or as part of the Royal Rumble.

If Jax is able to win the Royal Rumble match next month, then she would be the first female to win a Rumble after appearing in the men's Rumble match as well.

