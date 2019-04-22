5 WWE Superstars who could take Dean Ambrose's place in the roster

Dean Ambrose leaves a huge void waiting to be filled

You can do everything right as a WWE superstar, and yet not get over with the WWE Universe to any degree whatsoever. And therefore, one must commend the individuals from the WWE roster that do so, who become a part of popular culture with their prowess.

Dean Ambrose is certainly one of the more important figures from the current WWE era. He made his mark as a member of the best faction of the current era, The Shield, and departed, victorious, as a member of the same faction at 'The Shield's Final Chapter'- a WWE Network special.

But his departure leaves a void and opens up a plethora of opportunities for someone to step in and take his spot. We know that the current WWE roster is not lacking in talent and therefore, who could potentially step up and hit a home run then?

I'll look at a few suitable candidates in this article.

#5 Drew McIntyre

This Monday night on Raw, I will finally destroy The Shield.



P.S I wouldn’t get your hopes up for Seth making it to WrestleMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/gmpogB6e5U — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 16, 2019

The Scottish Psychopath may be a heel now, but I'm almost certain that there's a babyface waiting in the wings to emerge and claim dominion over all of WWE. This is because he has all the tools that it takes to be the face of the company. In many respects, he's ranked so low in the list because I can imagine him surpassing Dean Ambrose in the roster over time, quite honestly.

McIntyre even had a mini feud of sorts with Dean Ambrose on RAW and he came out victorious in the same. This could be a symbolic passing of the torch from one top superstar to another. Ambrose, of course, won the match against McIntyre's team in The Shield's Final Chapter.

McIntyre thrives in hardcore matches, just like Ambrose did. He could certainly take his coveted spot in time.

