×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Best and worst of The Shield's Final Chapter- Dean Ambrose says goodbye

Riju Dasgupta
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
2.25K   //    22 Apr 2019, 11:27 IST

The Shield reunited one last time in Seth Rollins country
The Shield reunited one last time in Seth Rollins country

When I was talking to my editor about whether or not to do a Best and Worst for this Network special, the initial response was a 'no!' Everyone thought that it would be little more than a glorified Live Event and in many ways, it was.

But then again, there were so many emotions that ran through the course of this hour-long program, that I felt like I had to write about it. Because we're all sports entertainment fans, these men and women are a part of our lives on a weekly basis. Everyone in the WWE roster is a part of our extended family, whether we admit it or not!

And to have one of the men that we've seen so often for the last seven years step away from the business is always a very notable thing. Which is why I shall attempt to review the special in 'Best' and 'Worst' columns.

As always, I invite your comments and suggestions.

#1 Best: The commentary

The commentary desk was right by the ringside area, like a lot of old-school promotions would have, most notably WCW. It was so close to the ring, that Elias and Finn Balor actually teased a spot where the two men seemed like they would crash through the table, but actually didn't.

I'm guessing that Michael Cole, Corey Graves and especially Renee Young did not have anyone telling them what to do in this instance, and their commentary was a lot better than we're otherwise used to. Young regaled us with stories about her first date with Ambrose, and also opened up about his emotions before this historic match.

Graves knows the men personally, and he shared his insights too. It was a very good outing for an otherwise restrained commentary desk, I thought.

1 / 5 NEXT
Tags:
The Shield WWE Riott Squad Dean Ambrose Seth Rollins WWE Network WWE Best and Worst
Advertisement
The Shield's Final Chapter Results: Shield bids farewell; Another Tag Team has last night together
RELATED STORY
WWE Elimination Chamber 2019: 5 Biggest Matches That Could Happen
RELATED STORY
The Shield's Final Chapter: 5 Shockers that can happen on the WWE Network Special
RELATED STORY
5 biggest questions ahead of Dean Ambrose's final WWE match
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of RAW- 14th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of RAW - 2 July, 2018
RELATED STORY
The Shield: Taking a look at the three members of WWE’s greatest faction
RELATED STORY
Best and worst of the WWE Superstar Shake-Up 2019 (RAW & SmackDown Live)
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Dean Ambrose turned babyface on WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE News: The Shield reunited as Dean Ambrose gave a farewell speech following RAW 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us