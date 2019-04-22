Best and worst of The Shield's Final Chapter- Dean Ambrose says goodbye

The Shield reunited one last time in Seth Rollins country

When I was talking to my editor about whether or not to do a Best and Worst for this Network special, the initial response was a 'no!' Everyone thought that it would be little more than a glorified Live Event and in many ways, it was.

But then again, there were so many emotions that ran through the course of this hour-long program, that I felt like I had to write about it. Because we're all sports entertainment fans, these men and women are a part of our lives on a weekly basis. Everyone in the WWE roster is a part of our extended family, whether we admit it or not!

And to have one of the men that we've seen so often for the last seven years step away from the business is always a very notable thing. Which is why I shall attempt to review the special in 'Best' and 'Worst' columns.

As always, I invite your comments and suggestions.

#1 Best: The commentary

The commentary desk was right by the ringside area, like a lot of old-school promotions would have, most notably WCW. It was so close to the ring, that Elias and Finn Balor actually teased a spot where the two men seemed like they would crash through the table, but actually didn't.

I'm guessing that Michael Cole, Corey Graves and especially Renee Young did not have anyone telling them what to do in this instance, and their commentary was a lot better than we're otherwise used to. Young regaled us with stories about her first date with Ambrose, and also opened up about his emotions before this historic match.

Graves knows the men personally, and he shared his insights too. It was a very good outing for an otherwise restrained commentary desk, I thought.

