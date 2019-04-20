×
5 WWE Superstars who could turn heel after Superstar Shakeup

Monojit
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
271   //    20 Apr 2019, 20:27 IST

What does WWE have in store for us?
What does WWE have in store for us?

WWE Superstar Shakeup has come and gone and many top WWE superstars have changed their respective brands. AJ Styles, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, The Miz are some of the top names who have switched brands. Even though WWE may not have been able to create a great impression on WWE Universe with Superstar Shakeup, there has been a fair exchange of superstars to shake up the rosters on RAW and SmackDown Live brands.

One of the major attractions of WWE is the heel turn of the fan favorite superstars. Such moments of disbelief when a face turns heel out of nowhere is what makes WWE entertaining. It is safe to say that after the recent Superstar Shakeup, several faces may turn heel going forward.

As a matter of fact, this may be the main reason why they have changed the brands. The matches in WWE are always set up between faces and heels. This is how WWE gets audiences invested in the match as they cheer the face and boo the heel.

Here are the top 5 WWE Superstars who could turn heel to rekindle their character and win some gold.

#5 Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens
Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens as a face is no doubt extremely funny. But he is a natural heel, and even Vince sees money in him as a heel. Currently, KO is filling up the gap of Big E as an honorary New Day member. Big E is expected to return in a few weeks, and it could be the perfect time for Owens to turn heel. In fact, Kofi is a face champion and Owens as a heel could make it interesting for a WWE championship match at the next PPV. Would you agree?

