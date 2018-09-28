Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 WWE Superstars who did better in TNA

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
797   //    28 Sep 2018, 18:15 IST

<p>
There are some stars who have done better in TNA than WWE

It's safe to say that the WWE is the most dominant force in professional wrestling history. For over 30 years, the Connecticut-based company has been a global institution, defeating companies such as WCW and ECW.

Since the demise of both companies in 2001, the WWE has gone mostly unchallenged in North America, except for promotions such as Impact Wrestling.

Whilst a far way off from competing against 'the Fed', there was a time when the two companies were at each other's throats, with TNA chants occurring at WWE events.

Since then though, many TNA stars have joined Vince McMahon and found success. However, in this article, we will talk about 5 WWE Superstars who did better in TNA.

#1. Bobby Roode

A current RAW Superstar, Bobby Roode joined the company after over a decade working in TNA Wrestling.

Whilst his time as NXT and United States Champion has shown the Glorius One as a success, Roode has often been overlooked, with some fans saying his theme song is more 'over' than him.

In TNA, Roode was the company's longest reigning World Champion, holding on to the title for almost a year, before losing the gold to Austin Aries. So it is safe to say, the best run in his wrestling career was in TNA.

#2. R-Truth:

In WWE, R-Truth has been one of the longest serving stars in the company, joining during the Attitude Era, and returning in 2008, where he has performed to this day.

Over the past several years, Truth has entertained as the wacky, often deranged rapper, which came from his brief heel run, as a conspiracy buff.

But in TNA, the gimmick worked much better, with Truth debuting in the company in 2002, and spoke about being held down throughout his career for the colour of his skin.

Later that year, Truth would win the NWA World Championship from Ken Shamrock, becoming the 4th black wrestler to win a World Championship in history.

Thomas Lowson
ANALYST
Thomas is a 23-year-old wrestling fan, who started watching in 2003. He is also a Journalism graduate from Sheffield Hallam University. When not writing, he enjoys watching movies, reading comics, meeting with friends and terrorizing the city of Tokyo.
