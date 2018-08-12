Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE Superstars who disliked their own gimmick

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
18.32K   //    12 Aug 2018, 02:32 IST

Emm
Not every gimmick change is a good one!

The gimmick of a WWE Superstar is arguably even more important than the ability that a performer possesses inside a WWE ring.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Looking at the modern-day product, for example, Elias regularly receives some of the loudest crowd reactions on Monday Night Raw, but is that anything to do with his in-ring skills? No – it’s because his gimmick is one of the best in the company right now.

On the flip side, Apollo Crews is among the most underrated performers in WWE based on his in-ring talent alone, but his lack of character progression over the last couple of years means it’s difficult for fans to fully invest in his current persona.

Simply put, gimmicks mean everything in the world of pro wrestling/sports entertainment, and it’s absolutely vital that performers build a character that the audience can connect with.

In this article, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who disliked the gimmicks that they portrayed on WWE television.

#5 Bray Wyatt/Husky Harris

Bra
Bray Wyatt wasn't always as menacing as he is now

Since re-debuting on the main roster in July 2013, Bray Wyatt has been involved in five WrestleMania events, facing legends including John Cena, The Undertaker and Randy Orton along the way, and he has become one of the most well-known Superstars in current-day WWE.

It wasn’t all plain sailing early on in Bray’s career, though, as he was first introduced to the WWE audience in June 2010 as NXT rookie Husky Harris – a third-generation Superstar who was described as “an army tank with a Ferrari engine”.

Looking back at WWE’s ‘Meet Husky Harris’ video, embedded below, the gimmick wasn’t necessarily bad, but it’s certainly nowhere near as interesting as the cult-leading “Eater of Worlds” character that Bray went on to become.

Speaking out of character on The Steve Austin Show in 2014, Bray said he was a “shell” playing the Husky character and described his previous gimmick as “a blank chapter in my life”.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw The Wyatt Family The Rhodes Brothers Bray Wyatt Emmalina
Danny Hart
ANALYST
Danny worked as a football writer from 2009-2016 but he always knew that his true calling was to cover the crazy world of pro wrestling! If you enjoy his articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
Five best WWE storylines in the last five years
RELATED STORY
7 Superstars WWE wasted
RELATED STORY
5 Superstars Who Should've Won Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
10 WWE Superstars who can continue The Undertaker's legacy
RELATED STORY
10 superstars who will be World Champion in WWE by 2020
RELATED STORY
The anatomy of a monster: Bray Wyatt's family tree
RELATED STORY
5 ways WWE tried to get Roman Reigns over and failed
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Raw Viewership increases following Brock Lesnar...
RELATED STORY
7 Superstars who were asked to change their hometowns by WWE
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Details on Bray Wyatt's medical schedule...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us