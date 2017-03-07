5 WWE Superstars who don't have a college degree

These guys didn't need a degree to become a success.

The Phenomenal One nearly went into amateur wrestling instead of pro-wrestling

While it’s true that you don’t need any sort of college education in order to become successful in the pro-wrestling industry, it certainly doesn’t harm your chances if you have at least a bachelor’s degree and it also gives you something to fall back on if you decide to quit wrestling forever.

But, that isn’t the path everyone wishes to take. For some people, pro-wrestling runs so deeply in their blood that they will not settle for anything else. These men and women dedicate their whole lives to their crafts even if it means they forgo any sort of higher education.

While there are people who have made their marks in the WWE after earning a college degree, there are some who view college life as a hindrance to their careers rather than an aid. These Superstars left pro-wrestling as their only path to success and took it when the opportunity arose.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 WWE Superstars who don’t have a college degree:

#5 AJ Styles

AJ Styles is perhaps the best wrestler in the world today. The man who made a name for himself in wrestling promotions all around the world has hit the ground running in the WWE and had one of the best possible debut years, capturing the WWE Championship and holding onto it for the last quarter of 2016.

Despite losing the belt at The Royal Rumble, Styles has still consistently put on great matches and looks set to be part of the main event picture for years to come. But, things might have been very different for The Phenomenal One.

He actually found his initial calling in amateur wrestling and went to college on a wrestling scholarship before he was persuaded to try pro-wrestling by some of his friends. It turned out to be an inspired decision, with Styles even dropping out of college in order to dedicate his life to professional wrestling.

Nearly two decades later, he sits on top of the world. Thank the stars that Styles gave into his friends’ pressure and decided to give pro-wrestling a chance. If not, we would be one phenomenal wrestler poorer today.