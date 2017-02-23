5 WWE Superstars who escaped jail despite their crimes

23 Feb 2017

Pro-wrestlers are in general prone to getting on the wrong side of the law. Being the kind of human beings who want to put their bodies on the line day in and day out, it’s not surprising that they have problems with not breaking the rules.

Over the years, there have been numerous stories of pro-wrestlers being arrested and punished for crimes that they have committed. Ranging from small offences to horrifying actions, WWE Superstars have seen their fair share of legal trouble.

But, what about these Superstars who weren’t arrested for their crimes? There are a number of wrestlers, who have managed to escape the long arm of the law despite committing some pretty serious offences.

So, without any further ado, let’s get into our list of 5 WWE superstars who were not arrested for their crimes:

#5 Ric Flair

Absolute no surprise to see Ric Flair’s name on this list

Looking at Ric Flair’s antics throughout his career, it is little surprise to see him on this list. The Nature Boy has had numerous issues with the cops mainly due to his tendency to get very drunk as well as his money problems, both of which have been well documented over the years.

The incident I’m bringing to light today is when Flair declared bankruptcy back in 2008 in order to get away from his financial obligations. Following this, when he joined TNA in 2010, Ring of Honor sued Flair for money that he owed the company amounting to $40,000, as well as his decision to skip out on his contractual obligations with the promotion.

This issue was never resolved as Ric Flair simply didn’t care to respond to ROH, who didn’t think it worthwhile to drag Flair to court over a small amount. It’s quite sad that someone of Ric Flair’s calibre got away with screwing an indie promotion, which has produced some of the top stars in wrestling today.

Flair has, of course, had a number of other legal problems but we’ll leave those aside for today. I think I’ve ripped on the legend enough for now. With that, we move onto the next entry on our list...