5 WWE Superstars who had a phenomenal 2018

Becky Lynch is on a roll at the moment

November was not very good for WWE in terms of ratings and quality storytelling and they would be hoping to end the year with a decent month in December. On December 16, 2018, WWE will telecast the last PPV of 2018 which is TLC.

There are some big matches announced for the event which includes Ronda Rousey vs Nia Jax, Becky Lynch vs Asuka vs Charlotte and probably the most exciting match i.e. Seth Rollins vs Dean Ambrose.

Many WWE superstars have the opportunity to close out the year 2018 in style by winning their respective matches and claiming to have a successful year but only some can say they actually had a phenomenal year.

Here in this article, we look at the five WWE superstars who had a fantastic 2018.

#5 Tommaso Ciampa

The rivalry of the year

WWE started the year with NXT Takeover: Philadelphia.

The main event was the five-star NXT title match between Johnny Gargano and Andrade 'Cien' Almas but Tommaso Ciampa made the most impact in the match as he made his return from the injury to cost his former DIY teammate, Johnny Gargano.

Ciampa then reignited his rivalry with Gargano and the two clashed in the main event for three consecutive takeovers with Johnny winning the first match between them and Ciampa winning the next two.

The black heart of NXT became the NXT champion when he won his match against Aleister Black due to the interference of Gargano who inadvertently cost Black his title.

Ciampa quickly became the most hated man in NXT as he became the top dog in the yellow brand.

Ciampa defeated Dream in his last takeover match of 2018 to retain his title to close out the successful year. He will head on to 2019 with his NXT championship intact.

