5 WWE Superstars who had a rough 2019

Sanjay Dutta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 07, 2020

Jan 07, 2020

Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins

With a roster as stacked as WWE's, it has become increasingly difficult for a superstar to stand out from the rest of the pack. With only a few spots up for grabs, and a huge talent pool to choose from, the competition to stay at the top is only getting tougher with every passing day. Over the years, there have been a select few who have maintained their top spot for a long period. Names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Randy Orton have been able to remain at the top despite poor booking purely based on their star power. The same can't be said about everyone else on the roster, however.

There have been a plethora of superstars whose stock has taken a severe hit in 2019 due to injuries and bad booking decisions. These Superstars were on top of their game for the past few years and were excepted to shine in 2019.

Here are five WWE superstars who have had a rough 2019:

#5 EC3

EC3

As the brash, egotistical nephew (in kayfabe) of then IMPACT President, Dixie Carter, Ethan Carter III or EC3 became one of the best heels in the business. The former Derrick Bateman became one of the cornerstones of the promotion, winning the TNA/IMPACT World Heavyweight Championship twice. EC3's charisma and his mic skills made him a crowd favorite during his time in the IMPACT Zone.

Naturally, fans were excited when it was announced that EC3 will be returning to WWE as part of NXT in 2018. Many felt that a character like him is something the black and yellow brand was missing meaning that he would be a big asset for the brand. But, the former IMPACT star wasn't able to make much of an impact on the Black and Gold brand. EC3 was part of the six-man Ladder Match to crown the inaugural NXT North American Champion at NXT Takeover: New Orleans.

EC3 was hastily called up to the main roster in the fall of 2018 but wouldn't make his official in-ring debut until early 2019. His main roster debut match was against Dean Ambrose, which he lost. There were reports following the match that Vince McMahon wasn't particularly thrilled with the reaction that EC3 got during the match. This was the beginning of the end for EC3 on the main roster.

To merely say that EC3 had a rough 2019 would be a huge understatement, the Ohio-native had a disastrous 2019 with the company not even using him on TV frequently. He would be off TV for months and a handful of appearances he made following the Ambrose match were as an enhancement talent. He is currently out with a concussion and there is no time-frame on when he would return to in-ring action.

