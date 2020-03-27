5 WWE Superstars who have beaten Brock Lesnar to win the World title: Where are they now?

Abhilash Mendhe

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman

The current WWE Champion Brock Lesnar has cemented himself as one of the most destructive forces in all of WWE. He came up to WWE's main roster in the spring of 2002, and turned into one of the biggest WWE Superstars in history over the course of the next two years.

Lesnar left WWE on a sour note immediately after WrestleMania 20, and came back 8 years later after becoming a mainstream star courtesy his MMA stint. Ever since then, The Beast has been wreaking havoc on WWE's main roster.

He ended The Undertaker's undefeated WrestleMania streak at the 30th edition of The Show of Shows. Months later, Lesnar squashed WWE legend John Cena in the main event of SummerSlam, capturing the WWE title in the process.

Lesnar is an 8-time World Champion, and only a handful of Superstars have beaten him for the top title. Let's check out all 5 WWE Superstars who have beaten Lesnar to win the top prize.

#5 Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins won the 2019 Royal Rumble match by last eliminating Braun Strowman. He met Brock Lesnar in the opening match of WrestleMania 35. Rollins defeated Lesnar in quick fashion to capture the Universal title, and went on to have a lengthy reign. It took Rollins a low blow, followed by three Curb Stomps to pin Lesnar.

He teamed up with real-life partner Becky Lynch, to take on King Corbin and Lacey Evans at Extreme Rules 2019. After Rollins won the match, Brock Lesnar cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase to win back the Universal title.

At SummerSlam 2019, Rollins met Lesnar again in the main event. After a hard-fought match, Rollins defeated Lesnar and pinned him clean to win the Universal title again.

Currently, he is playing the role of a dastardly heel on WWE RAW, and dubs himself as "The Monday Night Messiah". Rollins is set to take on Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36.

