5 WWE superstars who have fallen hard since WrestleMania 34

Rohit Nath FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 5.69K // 11 Mar 2019, 22:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

What many fans don't seem to realise about WWE is that a run on top is often rotational in nature. When one superstars' run on the top ends, another one begins. More often than not, the superstar may not reach the same levels of success as before, unless, of course, they're top-calibre superstars such as John Cena and Roman Reigns, who the company build long-term plans around.

Either way, for both the men and women, we've seen that while they might be hot and in a marquee WrestleMania match one year, the same may not happen the next. There will be more opportunity handed out to everyone, who could take that spot instead. It doesn't necessarily have to be a bad thing, but in some cases, it certainly is.

We take a look at five superstars who were in great positions at last year's WrestleMania but have fallen down the pecking order a bit.

#5. AJ Styles

Last year, AJ Styles was in the earlier stages of what would be a historic WWE Championship reign. Nobody knew that when he walked into WrestleMania as WWE Champion, he would end up holding the title for over half a year after that.

He faced Shinsuke Nakamura in a much hyped "dream match" for the WWE Championship. though the match didn't deliver as expected, it was done to further their feud. AJ Styles would lose the WWE title to Daniel Bryan in November of 2018, and after multiple failed attempts at regaining the title, he found himself in limbo.

There hasn't been much buzz for AJ Styles heading into WrestleMania season, and though he's set to have another dream match at WrestleMania (with an impressive set of opponents so far), one can't help but feel that the intensity and glow that he possessed a year ago isn't there now.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement