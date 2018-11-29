5 WWE Superstars who have had a low-key 2018

Asuka hasn't been the same ever since her loss to Charlotte at WrestleMania 34

2018 has been one of the worst years in WWE history. From TV ratings touching new lows every week to empty arenas during live events, the company hasn't been able to satisfy the WWE universe and has suffered hugely due to the horrendous booking by its creative team. While NXT and the recently launched NXT UK have been doing quite well for themselves, the main roster programming has been going through a period of historic lows, both in ratings as well as live event attendance.

Although Superstars like Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Seth Rollins have mesmerized the WWE universe in 2018, the same cannot be said about the rest of the roster. Barring a few, 2018 has been a tough year for a lot of WWE Superstars who have been going through a dull phase. These Superstars, in spite of being supremely talented, haven't been given an opportunity to shine throughout, which has led to character losing a lot of steam and in some cases, the WWE universe has stopped caring about these characters as the company has no little to no interest in building them up.

Here are 5 WWE Superstars who have had a low-key 2018:

#5 Sasha Banks

Banks is one of the most underrated talents in the entire WWE

One of the most important figures of WWE's women's evolution, it is very depressing to see The Boss being relegated to five-minute tag and singles match with the same opponents over and over again. Banks is, without a doubt, the most talented performer in the RAW Women's division. It is baffling to even think that it's almost been a year (10 months to be precise) since Banks had a crack at the RAW Women's Champion.

While Ronda Rousey did bring a breath of fresh air in the red brand's women's division and deserves all the accolades, the company is doing a huge disservice to the entire women's division by not giving one of its flagbearers the platform she deserves as without Banks having classic matches against Bayley, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch, we wouldn't even have someone like a Ronda Rousey inside a WWE ring.

The least one would've hoped is to see is Rousey squaring off against Banks as it is a dream match that the WWE universe would love to see. But with that being said, 2018 hasn't been a good year for the Boss and one just hopes that 2019 isn't the same for the Boston- native.

