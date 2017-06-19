5 WWE Superstars who have held the Money in the Bank briefcase for the longest time

Not all Money in the Bank cash-ins are quick and easy.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2017, 17:16 IST

Some of the most epic cash ins have come after a long wait

With WWE Money in the Bank 2017 done and dusted, the question on everyone’s lips now is when will Mr Money in the Bank, Baron Corbin, and Miss Money in the Bank, Carmella, cash in their briefcases?

Will they hold onto to it for an age or will they be cashing it within a few days or weeks? That’s what makes the Money in the Bank concept so intriguing. You never know when things can go down. After all, we saw Carmella tease a cash less than an hour after her victory at the recently concluded pay-per-view.

Also Read: 5 WWE Superstars who have held the Money in the Bank briefcase for the shortest time

While we may see the winners of the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match and the Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder match cash in sometime soon, it is equally possible that they decide to wait as long as it takes to ensure their guaranteed match for a WWE Championship or Smackdown Live Women’s Championship results in victory.

After all, some of the most successful cash ins in the history of the WWE have come from wrestlers who have held onto the briefcase for a long period of time.

So, without any further ado, here is our list of 5 WWE Superstars who have held the Money in the Bank briefcase for the longest time:

#5 Daniel Bryan – 154 days

Bryan held the contract for 5 months

In 2011, just the second year of the WWE Money in the Bank annual pay-per-view show, Daniel Bryan defied the odds to win the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder match for a guaranteed shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against Wade Barrett, Justin Gabriel, Heath Slater, Cody Rhodes, Kane, Sheamus, Sin Cara.

Despite a successful cash in aginst Mark Henry, the decision was overturned and Bryan returned his briefcase which he eventually cashed in against then-ally The Big Show, to win his first World Heavyweight Championship in the WWE.

He held onto the briefcase for a whopping 154 days – 5 months – before he cashed in on The World’s Largest Athlete and this led to his eventual heel turn further down the road.