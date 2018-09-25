5 WWE Superstars who have made a name for themselves in Hollywood

The Brahma Bull has made it big in Hollywood

WWE Superstars work very hard to create a name for themselves on the wrestling scene. The wrestlers face a lot both physically and mentally, and they have to train themselves in such a way that their bodies can tolerate the hits and injuries that take place in their day to day routines.

Their body becomes well conditioned to the injuries and damages inflicted, but after a point their body gives up, and this leads to their retirement. The pain and trauma they take on an everyday basis deteriorates their mental and physical health.

WWE stars need to have a backup plan to support themselves and their families. Because after a point, it is next to impossible to continue their career on the wrestling scene. While some of them are lucky to get jobs in WWE either as production managers, writers, or as trainers - if they fail to procure a job in WWE, they need to find an alternative.

There are many instances to substantiate this statement. For example, Diamond Dallas Page is a Yoga Instructor, Ivory is a Dog daycare owner, and Chris Jericho is a musician.

Other wrestlers have managed to get roles in Hollywood movies. WWE stars are also trained actors who start their career in WWE Films, and that can lead to them getting many mainstream movie roles in Hollywood.

Here are a few wrestlers who have gained prominence in Hollywood because of their acting skills.

#5 Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash

Kevin Nash has become one of the most well known names in Hollywood. The Hall of Famer had found success in WCW, WWF and TNA. The Big Sexy won around 21 championships in all three promotions, and he was awarded 'Best Match of the Year' against Shawn Michaels in WM XI.

In 1991, Nash made his Hollywood debut with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle II. He has also starred in several movies like Magic Mike, John Wick, Rock of Ages, and DOA: Dead or Alive, to name a few. He has also starred in several TV series like Living the Dream, Detroiters, Brothers, etc.

He made a huge name for himself in WWE, and he continued doing that in Hollywood.

