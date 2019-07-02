5 WWE Superstars who have not been on TV since WrestleMania 35 (and the reasons why)

Luke Harper and Sasha Banks have not competed on TV since WrestleMania 35

Since WrestleMania 35 took place on April 7, over 50 WWE Superstars have appeared on Raw and/or SmackDown Live on more than one occasion.

Seth Rollins, for example, has tried to establish himself as WWE’s top male Superstar over the last three months after defeating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship, while Kofi Kingston has put together a remarkable 21-match winning streak as WWE champion.

In the women’s division, Becky Lynch has kept hold of the Raw Women’s Championship that she won in the main event of WrestleMania, while the rejuvenated Bayley now holds the SmackDown Women’s Championship after cashing in her Money In The Bank contract on Charlotte Flair.

As is always the case in WWE, for every set of major Superstars who are at the top of their game, there are just as many Superstars who, for various different reasons, are not even being used on television.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five people who have not appeared on WWE’s flagship shows since WrestleMania 35.

#5 Luke Harper

Shortly before WrestleMania 35, Luke Harper posted a passionate letter on Twitter in which he explained why his return match at WrestleMania Axxess against Dominik Dijakovic was so important to him.

The former Wyatt Family member went on to defeat the NXT Superstar in a widely praised match which later aired on the WWE Network as part of the ‘Worlds Collide’ event.

Unfortunately for Harper, he has not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania 35, where he participated in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, and he revealed one week after the show that he asked WWE to release him from his contract.

Lots of reasons have been given as to why Harper is not being used on Raw or SmackDown Live, with Fightful claiming that Vince McMahon has a “long-term issue” with him and the Wrestling Observer reporting that McMahon did not want him to be drafted in the Superstar Shake-Up after a “bad” dark match against EC3.

Harper’s contract expires in 2020, so it looks unlikely that he will compete for WWE again.

