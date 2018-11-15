5 WWE Superstars who have owned 2018

Lynch had her breakout moment at Summerslam where he attacked Charlotte Flair and she hasn't looked back ever since

With the huge amount of talents in the ranks, it is only natural for some Superstars in the WWE to get lost in the shuffle as it is not possible to feature every superstar in a 3-hour show. The WWE has always been criticized for their terrible handling of talented Superstars and ruining their careers for good (cough, cough CM Punk). But one thing that can't be overlooked is the fact that the company can only go so far and ultimately it is up to the talent to make the most out of the opportunity afforded to him/her.

While some Superstars buckle under pressure and start underperforming, there are a few Superstars who thrive in high- pressure situation and hit a home run on every single opportunity. Here are 5 Superstars who have done the same in 2018:

#5 Elias

Elias has become one of the popular baby-faces on the red brand

While this may divide some people, we believe that Elias has been one of the interesting characters on the red brand. The man has the ability to captivate the audience and keep them at their toes with his wicked one-liners and pitch-perfect delivery. While the Drifter isn't one of the best when it comes to in-ring action, he isn't a slog either. He gets the job done and has improved a lot in the ring since debuting on the main roster.

Elias has one of the few Superstars to have successfully transition from NXT to the main roster. In fact, along with Alexa Bliss, Elias is one of the two Superstars to have exceeded expectations on the main roster. The Drifter wasn't exactly set the stage on fire in WWE's developmental territory and was mostly used as an enhancement talent during his time in NXT. But ever since debuting on the main roster, Elias has gone from strength to strength.

After being a heel for almost the entirety of his Carrer, the songsmith finally turned babyface a few weeks ago and has been generating loud reactions from the live audience on both House shows and Monday Night RAW. Elias seems destined for bigger and better things in the WWE ring and with the WWE Universe firmly behind him, the sky is the limit for the Pittsburgh-native.

