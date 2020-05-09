5 WWE Superstars who have suffered due to shows happening without a crowd

Goldberg (right) has been a major influence for the WWE Universe

The massive COVID-19 outbreak has caused a global crisis and it is safe to say that the world of professional wrestling has also taken a major hit due to it. However, WWE has definitely managed things in a very professional manner as the company has been hosting shows behind closed doors at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

This year's WrestleMania, despite no live audience, was quite the historic spectacle, as it was across two nights for the very first time.

However, it is hard to deny the importance of the fans in an arena, especially when you're part of the WWE Universe. The WWE Universe has been vocal and plays a vital role in a WWE Superstar's journey in the company. While a few notable Superstars have taken full advantage of shows without an audience, it certainly hasn't been the same for everyone on the roster.

A WWE Universe is definitely the most important part of a show, especially for some of the names on this list. That being said, here are 5 Superstars who have struggled without the availability of an audience during the on-going pandemic.

#5 Elias

Elias is known for his interactions with the WWE Universe

In terms of character versatility, Elias is one of the finest Superstars in today's world of pro wrestling. For a Superstar of his caliber, working as a heel or a babyface isn't really a major concern, as it is almost guaranteed that Elias will draw attention from the WWE Universe.

The former 24/7 Champion knows how to perfectly "work" a crowd and has mastered it on quite the number of occasions in the past. Elias' work as a heel has also been recognized by a variety of fanbase around the globe, as well.

Elias was last seen on WWE TV when he was attacked by Baron Corbin in a backstage segment, in the aftermath of his win over 'The King' at WrestleMania 36. Following the assault, WWE also reported an injury to the former. Now, this could very well be a storyline injury that WWE decided pull-off in order to write Elias off WWE TV.

And, in all honesty, it sure feels like the right move, because Elias is usually at his best when there he has an audience to sing for!