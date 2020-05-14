Rosey, Roman Reigns' brother; Owen Hart and Bret Hart

Over the years in WWE, we have seen several successful Superstars come from the same family. There have been numerous instances of these wrestling families playing a prominent role in WWE television. The promotion has seen several siblings teaming up together or even feuding against each other in its long and storied history.

But, it's not all the time that two or more siblings are successful, especially as singles stars. Some go on to become World Champions, blossoming at the top of the card, while others flounder in the mid-card.

Here, we take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who have won World Titles but their siblings haven't:

#5 Macho Man Randy Savage - Lanny Poffo

Two-time WWF Champion Randy Savage

Macho Man Randy Savage played a vital part in the growth of WWE in the 80s and early 90s, along with the likes of Hulk Hogan, Andre The Giant, and Ultimate Warrior, to name a few.

Savage, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015, won the WWF World Heavyweight Championship twice in his career, with his first run coming in 1988 when he won the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament held at WrestleMania IV. His first reign as World Champion would last a year as he lost the title at WrestleMania V against Hulk Hogan.

He won back the title once again, in 1992, when he defeated Ric Flair at WrestleMania VIII. Savage was also a four-time WCW World Heavyweight champion.

Savage's brother, Lanny Poffo, was also a part of WWE in the mid-80s as Leaping Lanny Poffo and then The Genius. But, he could not scale the heights that his older brother did as he did not win any titles in WWE.

Savage was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015 by his brother, Lanny.