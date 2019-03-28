5 WWE superstars who keep getting undeserved title shots

In WWE, it's not easy to get title opportunities, unless you're favoured. After all, it is a scripted sport and anyone can get pushed at any given time. However, for every other superstar, title opportunities are generally hard to come by, and it takes years to prove worthiness.

To have an "it" factor isn't common, but for the average superstar, they really have to scratch and claw their way to the top, or even the midcard for a title opportunity. Thankfully, there are many championships now, but the fact of the matter is that not everyone deserves to get a shot. After all, the fact that they are top titles mean that they should be reserved and competed for only by the very best.

However, the sad reality is that there are actually a crop of superstars who keep getting opportunity after opportunity despite failing or proving that they shouldn't be in the title picture. Here are some superstars who constantly get undeserved title shots.

#5. John Cena

This may sound a bit crazy, especially given how the leader of the Cenation has been over the last few years. Since he transitioned into a part-timer, John Cena has done nothing but a good job in terms of putting people over.

However, at one point in this run, he started going to SmackDown Live and getting title opportunities simply because he's John Cena. We get it, he's the gold standard of WWE and has been the franchise player for over a decade.

But even his last WWE Championship win saw him get an opportunity against AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble simply because he's John Cena, and it was suddenly mandated that he would enter the title picture.

You won't find very many people objecting to Cena getting a title shot, but even so, it felt uncalled for at times.

