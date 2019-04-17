5 WWE Superstars who left the company due to creative differences

Several notable superstars have walked out of the WWE due to their differences with the creative team

WWE is well and truly considered as the biggest wrestling promotion in the world of Professional Wrestling today and it is almost every single wrestlers' big dream to wrestle for Vince McMahon's company someday. For years and years now, WWE has been the home to several top global superstars who initially might have started out on the Independent Circuit but eventually made their way to the big leagues, that is, the WWE.

However, despite figuring out an illustrious career with the WWE, not every single wrestler ends up having the best of runs with the company, after-all, WWE currently by far has the most stacked roster in the business and it is not always possible for the company's creative to push every single wrestler at the same time.

Within these past few months, a variety of WWE Superstars reportedly requested their releases from the company and just a few hours prior to the culmination of the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up, two of WWE most talented stars in Luke Harper and Alexander Wolfe also joined that one particular doomed list of stars who have asked for their release.

Throughout the years, we have also witnessed several notable wrestlers walk out on WWE due to their differences with the creative team and amid rumors of Sasha Banks possibly trying to quit the company over WrestleMania 35 weekend, now seems like the perfect time to look back at some notable names who walked out of the WWE due to their differences with the creative team.

#5. Gail Kim

Gail Kim walked out of the company during a live televised match

Being a former one-time WWE Women's Champion, Gail Kim certainly did have her moments in the WWE and that too during both her tenures with the company. Kim's second run in WWE began in late 2008 when she had re-signed with the company and immediately entered into the Divas Championship conversation.

Following the culmination of a few memorable storylines including the likes of Daniel Bryan and The Bella Twins, Gail Kim, infamously, exited the WWE on 1st August, 2011 when she eliminated herself from a #1 Contenders Divas Championship Battle Royal.

Shortly afterward, Kim explained that the creative team had instructed her to get eliminated within the first minute of the Battle Royal, therefore, Kim decided to take matters into her own hands and thus ended up eliminating herself.

Kim later took to Twitter and announced her departure from the WWE, as she once again returned to Impact Wrestling.

