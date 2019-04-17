×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Former Wyatt Family member officially requests WWE release

Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
News
5.79K   //    17 Apr 2019, 03:09 IST

It's the end of the line for one of these men...
It's the end of the line for one of these men...

What's the story?

This week, things were looking up for Luke Harper - from returning to the ring at WrestleMania 35, to wrestling on the Worlds Collide tournament - but the former Intercontinental Champion and Wyatt Family member has now requested his release from WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Harper had been out of action for over half a year after sustaining an injury during a dominant run as SmackDown Tag Team Champions with Rowan as The Bludgeon Brothers - having won the titles at last year's WrestleMania.

Harper had previously looked like he was on track to win his first ever WWE Championship shortly before the pairing, and many thought he should be pushed upon his return after Rowan aligned with Daniel Bryan.

Harper's 'Mania return was mixed - having not received a unique entrance, but then having a showdown with former Wyatt Family ally Braun Strowman before being eliminated by The Monster Among Men while suplexing Ali.

The heart of the matter

Luke Harper took to Instagram today to confirm that, as of this evening, he has requested his release from WWE.

The former Intercontinental Champion thanked the company and expressed his pride at being a WWE Superstar. While admitting the decision was difficult, Harper said he feels it is the right one, and that he wants to grow as a performer and as a person.

What's next?

Well, good question! Will we see Luke Harper on WWE television again? Most likely not any time soon... But where, and when, could we see him outwith WWE? You can bet the promotions will be queuing up to sign the former Tag Team Champion.

Where would you like to see Luke Harper next? Let us know in the comments...

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown The Wyatt Family Luke Harper
Gary Cassidy
SENIOR ANALYST
Gary Cassidy is a freelance journalist from Glasgow, Scotland, specialising in professional wrestling with Sportskeeda. Gary has interviewed stars such as Diamond Dallas Page, Damien Sandow, Nita Strauss, Tessa Blanchard and Shane Strickland, among others.
WWE Rumors: Major update on Luke Harper's WWE return
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Bray Wyatt should accept R-Truth's US Title open challenge on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 Startling changes WWE made in SmackDown and RAW in 2019
RELATED STORY
10 superstars who will be World Champion in WWE by 2020
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstar gets his first name back!
RELATED STORY
10 dark WWE main events you probably didn't know about
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Kofi Kingston should face Daniel Bryan at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Shocking Things WWE Could Be Planning For SmackDown Live 
RELATED STORY
5 Storylines to bring Bray Wyatt back into the WWE roster 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumors: Possible reason why Bray Wyatt has been missing for so long 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us