WWE News: Former Wyatt Family member officially requests WWE release

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 5.79K // 17 Apr 2019, 03:09 IST

It's the end of the line for one of these men...

What's the story?

This week, things were looking up for Luke Harper - from returning to the ring at WrestleMania 35, to wrestling on the Worlds Collide tournament - but the former Intercontinental Champion and Wyatt Family member has now requested his release from WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Luke Harper had been out of action for over half a year after sustaining an injury during a dominant run as SmackDown Tag Team Champions with Rowan as The Bludgeon Brothers - having won the titles at last year's WrestleMania.

Harper had previously looked like he was on track to win his first ever WWE Championship shortly before the pairing, and many thought he should be pushed upon his return after Rowan aligned with Daniel Bryan.

Harper's 'Mania return was mixed - having not received a unique entrance, but then having a showdown with former Wyatt Family ally Braun Strowman before being eliminated by The Monster Among Men while suplexing Ali.

The heart of the matter

Luke Harper took to Instagram today to confirm that, as of this evening, he has requested his release from WWE.

The former Intercontinental Champion thanked the company and expressed his pride at being a WWE Superstar. While admitting the decision was difficult, Harper said he feels it is the right one, and that he wants to grow as a performer and as a person.

What's next?

Well, good question! Will we see Luke Harper on WWE television again? Most likely not any time soon... But where, and when, could we see him outwith WWE? You can bet the promotions will be queuing up to sign the former Tag Team Champion.

Where would you like to see Luke Harper next? Let us know in the comments...

