5 WWE Superstars who look better now than they did at the peak of their careers

Who told you they couldn't get any better?

Pro-wrestling is an industry which requires one to be in their best physique. While there have been some exceptions to this, with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe being one of the prime examples, six-pack abs and muscular arms are quite common in the industry, more so in WWE. Maintaining such a physique requires long hours at the gym, along with a lot of training, which becomes a part of the wrestler's routine eventually.

However, post-retirement, wrestlers tend to lose their muscular physique due to various reasons, like substance abuse, accidents, illness, etc. But some wrestlers find even more time for themselves, spending it on becoming better than ever before. In this article, we take a look at five such wrestlers who look drastically different than they did at their peak:

#1 Vladimir Kozlov

The first Ukrainian WWE superstar

Vladimir Kozlov's most memorable appearance in WWE was possibly his dance battle with Santino Marella on an episode of RAW, which should be enough to let you know about his career trajectory. Though he did hold the tag team championships with Santino, he failed to taste some singles gold. WWE eventually released Kozlov in 2011 and his last wrestling match came for Inoki Genome Federation (an independent promotion) in 2012.

Since then, Kozlov has turned actor and stuntman, and there has been no looking back since then. Bagging in big movies like The Rock's Fast and The Furious 6 and John Wick 2, he was also a part of Chinese blockbuster Wolf Warriors 2 and Marvel's The Punisher (Season 2) and is a much bigger star than he ever was during his time in WWE.