5 WWE Superstars who lost control and destroyed their opponents

Navianah Anderson FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.43K // 03 Aug 2019, 04:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Charlotte Flair and Brock Lesnar

Since entering the PG era, WWE hasn't been the same as it was earlier, but there are some feuds which remind us of the old days. Some rivalries need to go beyond the term "PG", otherwise, they feel incomplete. Besides, fans really enjoy watching hardcore wrestling in this era.

Wrestling is just incomplete without some destruction and carnage. It's an aggressive sport, which needs some chaos around it to give fans the feeling of aggression.

WWE usually doesn't go for brutal storylines in this era, but from time to time, fans get to see some classic storylines, which have a lot of brutality in them to make them look as real as possible. Some Superstars just go on to a path of destruction against their opponents.

In this article, let's take a look at five wrestlers who got out of control in recent memory and destroyed their opponents.

#5 Charlotte Flair

Flair at Survivor Series 2018

One match which played a big role in WWE's Women's Evolution was Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair at Survivor Series 2018. Although the match ended in a disqualification due to Charlotte Flair not being able to defeat Rousey and breaking the rules, Flair's actions after the match showed that the women in WWE can get vicious too.

Flair and Rousey had a classic match, but Flair snapped while it was taking place because she failed every method she used to attempt to defeat the former RAW Women's Champion. When everything in Flair's arsenal failed, she went out of her way to give Rousey the beating of a lifetime with a kendo-stick. The Queen hit 'The Baddest Woman On The Planet' with countless kendo-stick shots.

However, Flair did not finish there. She brought out a chair and fixed it around Rousey's head, followed by a brutal kick to it, to damage Rousey's neck.

Although Flair cost herself the match, she was the one standing tall in the end, after beating the daylights out of the former UFC star and leaving her bleeding and in need of assistance to get out of the ring.

1 / 5 NEXT