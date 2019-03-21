5 WWE Superstars who nearly died in the ring

A Staph infection could've been the end of the Lunatic Fringe Dean Ambrose, after suffering a triceps injury not too long ago

We all know professional wrestling is dangerous because if it wasn't, anyone who was able would do it.

Not only do you have to spend countless hours away from your family, but there is the risk of injuries that could occur at any show.

Even worse, there are some WWE Superstars who have found themselves in life-threatening situations but were thankfully able to escape.

These Superstars got new-found respect on how dangerous wrestling can be, and what they'll do to entertain the fans.

Here are five WWE Superstars who nearly died in the ring, but miraculously survived.

#5 Tyson Kidd (2015)

Kidd, with wife Natalya, and Cesaro, whom he held the Tag Team Titles with

Tyson Kidd was one of WWE’s most reliable workhorses, debuting in the company’s ECW brand in 2009.

After a resurgence of his career in NXT in 2014, the Canadian star faced off against a relatively new Samoa Joe, who had used his signature muscle buster for over a decade.

Unfortunately, in this dark match, the move fractured Kidd’s neck, sadly ending his in-ring career just as Kidd was becoming a big star once again.

The only upside to all this, if there is one, is that Kidd’s injury could’ve been much worse. He underwent surgery that required 16 staples, four screws and the insertion of a rod into a neck, an operation that according to Kidd, only 5% of people survive.

In an interview, Dave Meltzer compared the injury to the horse-riding accident actor Christopher Reeve suffered in 1995, which led the former Superman paralyzed for life.

Nowadays, Kidd has transitioned to a backstage role, and appears regularly on Total Divas alongside wife Natalya.

