5 WWE Superstars who nearly joined major stables

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jul 2019, 21:52 IST

Few fans know that Big E was once considered to being a member of the Shield.

For everyone who enters the WWE, their quest is to one day be a World Champion. The top position in the company, it is for the majority, the highest accolade they can achieve, and a symbol of the impact of their legacy in the company.

With that said, the journey to being the top dog doesn't have to be lonely, as many Superstars have banded together into stables in the pursuit of their goals. Classic stables like the Alliance, the Four Horsemen and the Shield have all appeared in WWE. Though there have been some Superstars over the years who nearly got in, but for whatever reason, didn't make the cut.

Here are six WWE Superstars who nearly joined major stables.

#6 Rey Mysterio – The Radicalz

Mysterio nearly joined the WWF in early 2000 as part of the Radicalz.

Though they may not have accomplished a ton as a team, the debut of the Radicalz in the WWF in early 2000 was a huge deal. Four of WCW’s most popular stars, the group of Eddie Guerrero, Dean Malenko, Chris Benoit and Perry Saturn were a huge score for the WWF, and another loss for the Atlanta-based promotion. With that said, there was reportedly another star ready to join them in the WWF, Rey Mysterio.

Though the high-flyer reportedly asked for his release the same time as the Radicalz, his request was denied, perhaps because Mysterio’s colourful mask and outfits made him a bigger merchandise seller than the others. Regardless of the reason, it’s probably for the best that Mysterio didn’t join in 2000, as the group debuted as heels, whilst Mysterio’s natural underdog status made him one of WWE’s top babyfaces upon his arrival in 2002.

