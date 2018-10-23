5 WWE Superstars Who Overcame Cancer

Roman Reigns has many WWE stars to look to for guidance as part of his fight

Last night's episode of Monday Night Raw was an emotional one since Roman Reigns revealed that he had been battling Leukemia quietly for the past eleven years. The Big Dog then relinquished the Universal Championship and stated that he would be making his return to the ring as soon as he had defeated one of his hardest adversaries.

Reigns isn't the only superstar to have fallen victim to this terrible disease over the past few years, but whilst there are stories about cancer that have touched every fan, wrestler, announcer, commentator and even crew member all over the world, there are many stories of hope from WWE, of superstars who have been able to overcome the disease and lived to fight another day.

The Big Dog is not alone in his battle and he will return to the ring again in the future, but whilst he wakes up this morning ahead of the only fight in his life that can't be settled with his fists, there are many superstars who's battles with cancer can give him the hope he requires to push himself though.

#5 Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool documented her battle with skin cancer

Michelle McCool is a former Women's Champion and is set to make her return to WWE as part of Evolution on Sunday night, after more than seven years away from the ring (aside from her historic Royal Rumble appearance earlier this year).

Whilst McCool has been on the sidelines raising her family alongside The Undertaker, she revealed that she was diagnosed with skin cancer back in 2016. McCool was able to get the appropriate treatment at the time and revealed that she was cancer-free a few months later.

McCool has since been spotted on WWE TV a number of times alongside her husband, which makes her story all the more inspiring.

