5 WWE Superstars Who Refused to Fight in Big Matches

These Superstars refused to work in a match

Being a WWE Superstar means that the wrestler has to do what the company asks them to. Some wrestler wins most of their matches while some spend their time jobbing to other Superstars. However, in this competitive field, everyone wants to make a name for himself.

Let it be in the mid-card scene or the main event; wrestlers have to do everything they can to become famous. But for many reasons, some Superstars refuse to do what WWE asks them to, and it could be due to a real-life heat or any other cause.

While it doesn’t happen frequently, this attitude has forced WWE to change their storylines completely. Sometimes a Superstar could be right with his decision of not facing someone, but most of the times they aren't. The following are five WWE Superstars who refused to fight in huge matches.

#5 Sting refused to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 27

The Undertaker and Sting are known for their loyalty towards WCW and WWE respectively, and it's why fans have always wanted to witness this dream match. When Vince McMahon bought WCW, most of their Superstars joined WWE, but Sting didn’t. The icon felt that Vince doesn’t use his Superstars properly and it’s one of the reasons why he didn’t work for him until 2014. However, it didn’t stop the WWE fans from demanding a dream match between Sting and ‘Taker before the icon even joined the promotion.

Some fans are still upset at WWE for wasting an opportunity and not booking Sting vs Undertaker but, it doesn’t mean that the creative team never wanted this match to happen. The writers pitched this match to Sting for WrestleMania 27, but the icon refused to accept it. He believed that Vince was still not good at booking former WCW Superstars and it is why he didn’t face Undertaker.

"There are so many variables. Let's just say that I turned it down for the same reasons I always have. Something in me never trusted what would happen up there, based entirely on the track record with other WCW guys and everything that went on after Vince bought WCW.

Even though Sting joined WWE in 4 years, he still didn’t have the opportunity to face The Phenom. It’s already too late for this match to happen and it may never end up happening.

