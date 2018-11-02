WWE Rumor Mill: Details on why Daniel Bryan refused to go to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel

Soumik Datta FOLLOW ANALYST News 1.18K // 02 Nov 2018, 02:45 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Do you think Daniel Bryan did the right thing?

What's the story?

According to a recent report from The Wrestling Observer respected journalist Dave Meltzer, Daniel Bryan's loss to AJ Styles was apparently not a punishment to the former for refusing to work at Crown Jewel. And, as per Meltzer himself, WWE's inaugural Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia also left a bad impression on Bryan.

In case you didn't know...

At WWE Super Show-Down in Melbourne, Australia, former four-time WWE World Champion, Daniel Bryan defeated his arch-rival The Miz to become the new #1 Contender for AJ Styles' WWE Championship.

Bryan, who was originally scheduled to face Styles for the title at WWE Crown Jewel, eventually received his title shot this week on SmackDown Live, due to him not agreeing to go to Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel.

As seen this week on SD Live, Styles successfully, as expected, retained his WWE Title over Bryan in an instant classic, with the latter eventually tapping out to the Calf Crusher.

The heart of the matter

In a recent report from The Observer's Dave Meltzer, the finish that the WWE Universe got to witness this week on SmackDown Live was apparently the actual plan for WWE Crown Jewel, where Bryan was originally supposed to tapout to Styles' Calf Crusher in order to lead to the finish of the match.

However, WWE, unfortunately, had to nix those plans and subsequently execute them on this week's episode of SD Live and as reported by Meltzer himself, via SEScoops, WWE first-ever Crown Jewel event seemingly left a bad taste in Bryan's mouth due to the fact that the incredible women of the WWE weren't allowed to perform on the Greatest Royal Rumble show.

What's next?

With Samoa Joe returning his return to SmackDown Live this week, the WWE has finally found a replacement for Daniel Bryan at Crown Jewel, as Joe is all set to challenge AJ Styles for the WWE Title once again.