5 WWE Superstars who refused to win huge matches 

Like any competitive sport, the goal of professional wrestlers is to be the best. There is simply no other alternative.

Often, this is accomplished by winning matches, with names such as Hulk Hogan, The Rock, Bret Hart and John Cena all having huge victories in their very illustrious careers. The stuff of legends which fans talk about even to this date.

When a new Superstars joins the WWE, they will no doubt be hoping to win more than they lose, and put on a good show each and every week.

But for some Superstars, they are fine with not winning, even if it means costing them glory, bragging rights, or even championship gold.

For these Superstars, they had their own reasons why they were happy to take a loss at some point in their careers.

Here are five WWE Superstars who refused to win huge matches, and their reasons why.

#5 Orton and The Streak

After refusing to break the streak, Randy Orton became another victim of the legendary Undertaker.

By 2005, Randy Orton had already proven himself as a bonafide Superstar.

Coming from a wrestling lineage, Orton outshone his father, uncle and grandfather, winning the World Heavyweight Championship at Summerslam 2004.

And when Orton faced his greatest challenge, it seemed the Legend Killer would live up to his moniker, as he was offered the chance to end The Undertaker's Undefeated Streak in 2005, at WrestleMania 21.

Instead of taking the huge win, which would've cut the Streak at 12-1, Orton refused the win, saying he didn't believe he was the right person to end the Streak, and also arguing the Streak should never be broken, a sentiment that the WWE universe will agree to in unison.

Orton lost, the Deadman went 13-0, and continued his winning ways until the Streak was eventually conquered in 2014 at WrestleMania 30, at the hands of Brock Lesnar.