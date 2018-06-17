5 WWE Superstars whose retirement will leave the WWE Universe in tears

The best wrestlers in the WWE and the effect of their retirement from the squared circle.

Rajarshi Banerjee ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 17 Jun 2018, 14:13 IST

WWE won't be same anymore once John Cena is gone

WWE Superstars often portray characters on-screen which turn out to be larger than life images in the minds of the fans. These wrestlers give us matches, moments, story-lines, feuds and several other things which become an integral part of our life. They risk their everything to entertain us each and every week. These wrestlers become our ideals, heroes and we grow up admiring them.

However, like any other sport, pro-wrestling also has a certain age limit and restriction beyond which people cannot compete anymore. Our beloved wrestlers too, succumb to injuries and undergoes several complications and one fine day, they too pack their boots. Seeing them leave is the hardest pain any wrestling fans will go through.

Below are five such players in the WWE, who will wet the eyes of the entire WWE Universe, once they leave the pro-wrestling industry.

#5 Big Show

Big Show won't hover in the WWE for much long

The Big Show is a veteran in the WWE and is one of the few 'giants' that the WWE Universe has ever witnessed. He has been with WWE for a long span of time. Throughout his career, Show has won several Championships and awards. He is a former WWE Champion, ECW Champion, World Heavyweight Champion, Hardcore Champion, Intercontinental Champion, United States Champion and Tag Team Champion. He is also the winner of 2015 Andre the Giant memorial battle royal and 24th Triple Crown and 12th Grand Slam Champion in the WWE. Besides, he is also a five-time recipient of the WWE Slammy Awards.

Big Show is 46 years old now and he is not getting any younger. He has gifted us some of the best matches ever on World Wrestling Entertainment. Currently, he serves as a part-time wrestler on RAW and is no more the giant he used to be in his initial days. His wrestling skills have fallen and do not possess the stamina anymore. He is likely to retire soon, and it will be heart-wrenching for the entire WWE Universe. However, it would be appropriate to give one last title match, before he officially decides to retire.