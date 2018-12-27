5 WWE Superstars who shockingly tapped out

Thomas Lowson

Kurt Angle made the Beast tap out at Summerslam 2003.

When it comes to losing, there is perhaps nothing more embarrassing than tapping out.

Whilst you could be knocked out thanks to a swift finisher, so unable to kick out of a pin, a submission is something way worse: it is a Superstar admitting that their opponent is better than them.

Ever since the tap out was introduced to the WWE in 1997 with Ken Shamrock (before then, Superstars quit via verbal submissions), there have been plenty of Superstars who have made a name for themselves by refusing to quit, no matter how dire the situation may seem.

With that said though, even the toughest of Superstars have given up on very rare occasions, with many of these submission losses being forgotten by the fans.

Here are five WWE Superstars who shockingly tapped out, and those opponents who made them.

#5 Brock Lesnar

Angle and Lesnar had an epic war at Summerslam 2003.

The reigning Universal Champion, it seems nothing could ever make the Beast Incarnate tap out, other than a full-time schedule.

But in 2003, a young Brock Lesnar did just that, when he faced Kurt Angle at Summerslam.

After losing the title to his friend the month prior, Lesnar snapped, attacking the Olympian and siding with Vince McMahon.

Crippling the beast with the ankle lock, Angle punished his opponent, leaving the Beast barely able to stand, with Lesnar tapping in the middle of the ring, in front of the Chairman.

History would nearly repeat itself though, 12 years later, when Brock faced the Undertaker at the same event in 2015.

After being locked in Hell's Gate, Lesnar refused to quit, instead passing out to the devastating hold, making Angle the only man to tap out the Beast.

