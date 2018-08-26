5 WWE Superstars Who Should Be Main Eventers

The rising competition in the wrestling circuit can derail the career of even the best and most talented wrestlers. Sometimes, it happens because there are too many wrestlers of the similar kind in the company and then management does not know what to do with it.

We have seen wrestlers with the immense potential like Sin Cara, Christian, Kelly Kelly, Chavo Guerrero fade away due to this. Such wrestlers were either used to fill TV time or were made to enter in a tag team with another mid-carder.

Here are the 5 wrestlers from the current roster, who should be in the main-event scene, but for some reasons, they are stuck in the mid-card.

5. Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler had his moments in the limelight in the early 2010s when he was given the World Heavyweight title. That was the time when he really looked like a star who had a bright future ahead of him in the wrestling industry.

He was having amazing matches with Alberto Del Rio, Kofi Kingston, and Sheamus, among others. It looked like his best years were ahead of him and he was already at the top spot of the company.

Fast forward to the present, he looks like just another wrestler. WWE wasted him by involving him in different, repetitive love angles with Vickie Guerrero, AJ Lee, and Lana. He may not be in his prime now, but he is still an incredible in-ring performer.

His feud with Seth Rollins during the summer this year was outstanding, but he was made to look like the weaker one as he won all the matches by interference from Drew McIntyre. He never felt like a true champion.

But he still deserves another shot at the top because, if booked properly, he can do wonders with the Universal or WWE title.

