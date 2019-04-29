5 WWE superstars who should be sent back to NXT

NXT is the place for these guys!

The WWE main roster is stacked. There are way too many superstars on the roster right now, and it's difficult to keep a count right now. And this never-ending Superstar Shake-up has made things worse as people are getting shifted from one show to the other almost every other day.

Moreover, with so many superstars on the roster, the WWE creative team is definitely having a tough time. To have a slot for so many stars is a tough thing to do and even if they make SmackDown Live also a 3-hour show, it still does not make things easy for them.

Adding to all this, with limited time in the ring, a lot of the superstars are left frustrated. So many have asked for an early release for the same reason, and that does not make things look good for WWE.

However, the main reason why WWE should send a few stars back to NXT is that they are simply lost on the main roster. There are so many former NXT stars who are just jobbers today while they could be running the show in the yellow brand!

Here are 5 stars who should be sent back to NXT soon:

#1 – Tyler Breeze

Tyler Breeze is a wonderful in-ring performer but is being wasted on the main roster. Prince Pretty has a lot of potential but has never held a single championship, on NXT or in the main roster.

He has been involved in a few matches recently on NXT and should be kept there for the foreseeable future. Tyler has already set sights on the North American Championship held by Velveteen Dream and a feud between the two would be just brilliant!

I want the North American Title.... — Prince Pretty (@MmmGorgeous) April 11, 2019

Breeze can be the one to add a little more flair to NXT and attract more attention to the 3rd brand of WWE.

