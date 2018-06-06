5 WWE Superstars who should change their look

Do these superstars need to make some changes?

Harry Kettle FEATURED WRITER Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 22:31 IST 3.58K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Does Orton need to change things up?

Professional wrestling is a bizarre thing in many ways because aesthetically, fans have different tastes.

Some wrestlers are considered to be too big and others are too small, and somewhere in between, you've got guys and girls who really like picking out flaws in someone's attire or overall look. As you can tell by the title, we most certainly fall into this category.

While it may seem like something that isn't all too important, trust us, because it is. The quality of a Superstar's look can determine whether or not their gimmick succeeds, whether or not they're pushed more by the machine, and whether or not we're more interested in seeing them on a week to week basis. In WWE, this is most definitely the case.

So with that being said, here are five WWE superstars who we believe should change their look.

#5 Randy Orton

We want The Viper back

Randy Orton is one of the most successful WWE Superstars of all time, and you'll have a hard time finding anyone who will deny that.

The guy is a multi-time world champion and has been around on WWE television for almost 16 years now, and yet, we still find ourselves wanting more. For some reason, this sleeveless hoodie, knuckle tape Orton isn't quite doing it for us.

We want to see Randy return to his heelish roots - in more ways than one. Give him the elbow pads back, the colorful tights, and the white wrist tape, and have him shave the beard.

Obviously, it'd be a bit odd for him to look like this given that he hasn't been The Legend Killer for well over a decade, but you could play that anecdote into the storyline.