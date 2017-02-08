5 WWE Superstars who should have been World champions by now

A lot of Superstars have held world titles, but many people who deserve to win one never have.

08 Feb 2017

Bray Wyatt's entrance is among the best in the business

The WWE roster is filled with tonnes of amazing Superstars, but not all of them get their rightful due. Some wrestlers spend years putting on great matches, only to see someone with a better catchphrase be pushed ahead of them by management.

Most of the people who win a world title deserve it, but we don't always see everyone who deserves it win one. WWE can't just throw the title on anyone with some momentum because it would water down the belt's legacy.

Picking Superstars worthy of a run with a WWE World title sounds like it would be easy, but with so many different opinions on which wrestlers deserve it the most, it becomes much more difficult to please everyone.

This slideshow will look at five competitors who definitely deserve a run with one of the company's top titles. World Championships from promotions outside of WWE won't count, and the women's division will be included alongside the men's.

#5 Naomi

The women's revolution has been great for the business and the wrestling industry as a whole, but a few talented Superstars were pushed aside to make room for the new crop of talents being brought up from NXT.

One of the biggest victims has been Naomi. Before Charlotte, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and Bayley were called up, Naomi was far and away the best athlete in the division, and one of the best in the entire company.

She is agile, strong and has everything you could want in a character. She has worked well as a heel and a babyface, and she has one of the most entertaining entrances in the entire company.

As someone who has been with the company since 2010, she is one of the longest standing members of the division. Now that the Four Horsewomen have settled into their roles, WWE needs to consider giving Naomi the push she has deserved for years.