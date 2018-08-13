5 WWE Superstars who should return to NXT

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.52K // 13 Aug 2018, 11:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Some NXT outcasts have found their way on the main roster

Well, after looking at the top ten NXT Superstars who should move up to the main roster very soon, I thought it would only be fair to look at the other end of the scale - the Superstars who have already moved up to the main roster, but haven't quite lived up to fan expectation, usually through poor booking, and who could do with a bit more time in NXT before returning to the main roster in the future.

There's no doubt some Superstars have done it all, huge in NXT and translated perfectly to the main roster, even using the yellow brand to hone their craft and polish themselves before jumping up - like we've seen from the likes of Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Bobby Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. While those names are all previous champions on the yellow brand, even stars like Elias and Baron Corbin have perhaps surpassed expectations on Raw and SmackDown - but not everyone is so lucky.

So, here are my top five Superstars who should go back to NXT to try pick up momentum again, as it's just not working out for them on the main roster.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

#5 Bobby Roode

Roode's main roster run has been less than glorious

Okay, so I should start by saying it's not all doom and gloom. Roode is, after all, a former United States Champion - but after sitting atop the NXT mountain for so long, there were very high expectations on Roode.

There's no doubt that Roode is a quality talent, but it just seems that WWE hasn't got much in the way of storylines for the Glorious one. If asked instantly, I'd have a very hard time naming a meaningful rivalry Roode has been involved in since moving to the main roster, with maybe his title feud with Randy Orton being the standout - if you can call any of them that.

There was promise for the former TNA man on SmackDown, but since moving to Raw, it seems like Roode has been involved in bit-part feuds only designed to fill five-minute segments in a three-hour show.

1 / 5 NEXT