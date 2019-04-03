5 WWE Superstars who suffered horrific injuries out of the ring

The Hardcore legend lost two of his front teeth decades ago

We all know that being a WWE Superstar can be a dangerous life.

Not only do you have to deal with bumps and bruises on a daily basis, but just one wrong move can shorten your career, end it, or even affect your life.

So when the cameras aren't rolling, the men and women of the WWE are probably relieved that they have a quick moment to not worry about this pain.

Unfortunately, real life injuries can happen at any time, even when Superstars are nowhere near a wrestling ring.

These injuries may not have happened in WWE, but they did affect some of the all-time greats.

Here are five WWE Superstars, and the horrific injuries that happened to them outside of the ring.

#5 Alberto Del Rio

Del Rio as United States Champion, during his second run with the company

Alberto Del Rio is one of the most controversial Superstars in recent WWE history.

Though he was a fine worker and incredible heel, his actions outside of the ring, particularly his toxic relationship with Paige, has turned many fans away from him.

One thing fans can agree on is that nobody deserves to be stabbed, though that is the fate that befell the Mexican Aristocrat in 2016.

Whilst with Paige, the pair were accosted by a knife-wielding maniac who went after the British star.

Defending her, Del Rio suffered several lacerations in his arm, as well as a gash in his head.

This attack came just weeks after his WWE release and forced the former World Champion to miss appearing at the Lucha Libre AAA WorldWide event, Heroes Immortals X.

Unfortunately, Del Rio's attacker was never found, though he hopefully knows better than to fight the former Royal Rumble winner.

