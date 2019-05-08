5 WWE Superstars who turned famous botches into positives

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 790 // 08 May 2019, 23:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Drew McIntyre and Kofi Kingston both alluded to their botches later in their careers

WWE fans watch Raw, SmackDown Live and pay-per-views to be entertained by some of the greatest pro wrestlers/sports entertainers in the world, but it is sometimes just as enjoyable to see botches happen during promo segments and matches.

Throughout the years, we have witnessed hilarious mishaps from Superstars including Sycho Sid, who famously asked to start a promo again despite being live on television, while The Great Khali once eliminated himself from a Battle Royal by climbing over the top rope.

Other botches, such as Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania XIX Shooting Star Press or Owen Hart’s SummerSlam 1997 Piledriver on Steve Austin, were not entertaining but still live long in the memory.

Simply put, even when a title changes hands or a major storyline development takes place, botches are often the biggest talking point of any show.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five incidents in WWE history where a botch has occurred and the Superstar involved has ended up turning it into a positive.

#5 Titus O’Neil

The 2018 Greatest Royal Rumble was won by Braun Strowman, but the most memorable moment from the 50-man match came when Titus O’Neil made his entrance to the ring.

Entering at #39, the Titus Worldwide member hilariously tripped over after sprinting his way to the bottom of the ramp. The end result? He slid head-first into the ring skirt, landing out of sight underneath the ring, before he sheepishly crawled his way out.

Thankfully, there was nothing in his way beneath the ring, so the former Tag Team champion was able to quickly escape without injury. He then entered the Rumble, lasting 4 minutes and 42 seconds before being eliminated by Braun Strowman.

Advertisement

This botch could have been a negative for O’Neil, but WWE embraced the situation by releasing ‘Titus Worldslide’ shirts.

The man behind the famous fall told the Post and Courier after the incident:

“I knew that once people realised that I was okay, especially starting with my own locker room, then the jokes and the memes were going to start coming. Some of the memes I’ve seen are just so good. It’s been everywhere. It will definitely live forever.”

1 / 5 NEXT